Christmas messages as ‘extraordinary’ year ends

Jane MacLeod, Lord-Lieutenant of Argyll and Bute

What an extraordinary year it has been. There are so many words that we could use to describe 2020 but I think that ‘extraordinary’ is the one which sums it up best.

It most certainly describes the changes and challenges that we have all had to cope with, and which have affected every aspect of our daily lives.

Those challenges prevail into the festive season, not least for those across Argyll and Bute who have lost loved ones. It is important to remember them, as a community, and I hope, as always, that anyone who is struggling this year, for any reason, is able to find some peace and comfort.

In such circumstances it is important to hold onto hope. Despite all the difficulties in this most unusual of years, hope has been shining through in Argyll and Bute, demonstrated by the extraordinary response of our communities to the pandemic.

I am truly humbled and overwhelmed when I think of all the ways that people all over the area stepped up to provide support.

You provided food parcels for the vulnerable and took hot meals to the elderly. You made scrubs for key workers, and masks for those who needed them.

You came out on the pavements to show your sympathy for the bereaved and who had to mourn alone due to restrictions. You went to the shops for those who had to shield.

You found new ways to keep in touch with the lonely and struggling. You put rainbows in your window to encourage those at the front line.

In a year where, in many ways, we can do so little you have done so much more, and have gone above and beyond. You are extraordinary.

We are approaching 2021 with a little more optimism following the news of a vaccine. I believe that here in Argyll and Bute we can enter 2021 with positivity and pride, and a firm hope for the future.

We have shown that as a community we can rise to the most challenging and unknown circumstances in a very extraordinary way. That will stand us in good stead for this coming year and beyond.

On behalf of the Lieutenancy of Argyll and Bute, may I send everyone in Argyll and Bute my very best wishes for this coming season.

Michael Russell, MSP for Argyll and Bute

As we approach the end of a year like no other, many of us will want to put it behind us.

Some will face this festive season bereft at losing a loved one, with the continuing experience of ill health or having suffered financial and other hardship. But no matter how bad things have been, they can and will get better.

For many, Christmas will bring comfort and consolation and every New Year is a time of hope and renewal. Let us welcome them both and enjoy them carefully and responsibly given the fact that the pandemic is not over.

Just because we can do something for a few days over Christmas, doesn’t mean we have to do them. The virus will take no holiday, alas, and we are making huge progress towards elimination of Covid, now that a vaccine is being rolled out.

I am also very aware that, as I will be retiring from my work as the local MSP at the election in May this will be my final MSP Christmas message.

So I want to wish everyone not just a wonderful and hopeful Christmas and New Year but also I want wish all my constituents, friends and colleagues peace and prosperity in their lives and communities every year going forward.

I am grateful for the support of so many over the past decade and it has been a huge privilege serving the place in which I live, and I am particularly mindful of the tremendous service that has been given by Marie Claire, Heather and Keir and, until his untimely death, by Ron while I have been the Argyll and Bute MSP. I can’t thank them enough.

We have all learnt a lot since 2011, and even more from this very difficult and unprecedented last year.

I hope what we have learnt most of all, however, is how important it is to try and live in harmony and respect with all our neighbours, on whom we have depended and will depend.

Regards and good wishes for this, and every, season.