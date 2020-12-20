Police report – December 18, 2020
Disorderly conduct
On Saturday December 12 at around 4pm, a 45-year-old woman allegedly acted in a disorderly manner and assaulted another woman at Baddens Park, Lochgilphead. Police arrested and charged the woman and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.
No MOT certificate
About 6.20am on Saturday December 12 at Paterson Street, Lochgilphead a man, aged 46, allegedly drove a vehicle without a valid MOT test certificate, while a 33-year-old woman reportedly allowed the vehicle to be driven. The man and woman were charged and a report submitted to the procurator fiscal.