A basket of comfort from MS Centre and friends
Staff and volunteers at the MS Centre in Lochgilphead have been spreading cosy comfort for cold winter days.
Scores of ‘Coorie Baskets’ have been prepared and delivered to older people living alone this winter around the region.
All contain contact details for the MS Centre, which supports people far beyond those with multiple sclerosis, along with some wee bits of comfort and cosiness. Delighted as they are with the box and contents, it is more important to the recipients to know that people care.
MS Centre manager Karen McCurry said: ‘Thanks to funding from ACHA, Mid Argyll Rotary Club and Foundation Scotland, we have been able to purchase the contents needed to fill 150 baskets.
‘I want to thank everyone who has helped us fill and distribute Coorie Baskets in our community to make someone’s day a happier one. Knitters knitted scarves, with wool kindly donated by D & D’s Woolshop, Lochgilphead.
‘We are delighted by the response from the community who have come together to support this project.’