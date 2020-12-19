News from the districts – December 18, 2020
Rest and be Thankful
Sitting waiting for traffic lights to change can be pretty dull – but not at the top of the Rest.
Drivers waiting to be convoyed through Glen Croe were cheeered by a self-seeded Sitka spruce at the roadside decked out as a Christmas tree by BEAR Scotland personnel.
One worker commented: ‘All the decorations are cable tied on so that the slight breeze we get up here does not blown them away.’
PIC:
Andy Kerr posted the photo above on Facebook.
Argyll and Bute
Parking fines in Helensburgh and Lomond between July and September shot up more than 40-fold on the previous three months, a report has revealed.
The 2,301 punishments dished out to motorists during those three months accounted for 83 per cent of parking fines across the whole of Argyll and Bute.
The dramatic rise in Helensburgh and Lomond is attributed to increased patrols which saw traffic wardens drafted in from Oban.
With their proximity to the central belt, car parks in both Luss and Arrochar were closed during the summer to deter crowds of people from breaching Covid guidelines.
Council figures show that a total of £74,169 of parking income was taken in Helensburgh and Lomond area from July 1 to September 30.
The vast majority of that figure was from Arrochar and Luss, with just over £5,000 coming from Helensburgh.
Helensburgh
A stretch of a Helensburgh seafront street was due to reopen last week after nearly six weeks of being closed due to a dangerous building.
Part of East Clyde Street was closed on October 31 after sections of the prominent building started falling on to the street in high winds.
After a month of work, Argyll and Bute Council announced in a brief online statement that the building had now been declared safe.
The statement read: ‘Building inspectors have confirmed that the road can be re-opened at 3pm today, December 10, 2020.
‘Traffic management and all diversion signs will be removed and normal traffic flow will be resumed.’
Council executive director Kirsty Flanagan said in the report for the authority’s November meeting that ‘the council is not in a position to undertake a permanent solution at this time given the considerable costs associated with the option to demolish or refurbish with no financial gain’.
She added: ‘Consequently, the council’s only viable option at this time is to remove the immediate danger to the public as empowered to do under the Building (Scotland) Act 2003.’
The council is in discussion with the owners and other interested parties over the building’s future.
Inveraray
The Tipsy Laird in Inveraray was the venue for a bit of fundraising fun last Saturday.
And the fund to purchase Inveraray Pier for the community was boosted by £314 by the bottle and prize stall set up outside the shop in a Covid-safe manner.
Inveraray Community Council convener Linda Divers said afterwards: ‘Thank you to everyone who came along to our little fundraiser, and to everyone who donated prizes and bottles – we couldn’t have done it without you.
‘Most of all, huge thanks to David and Cathie Owen from the Tipsy Laird for all their donations and the use of their forecourt; it really is appreciated.’
PICS:
The Tipsy Laird donated this massive 4.5kg bar of Toblerone, among other prizes, to help raise money for the Inveraray Pier Fund. no_a51PierFund02