Easy Club moonlights at Ardfenaig
They may have been standing outside, but music collective the Easy Club managed still to play music for residents at Ardfenaig Care Home in Ardrishaig.
Covid restrictions also meant that just two members were able to perform. Hugh Fife with his accordion and Kevin Williams on guitar and vocals sheltered in a gazebo outside the building with their music carried to loudspeakers in the lounge where the residents had gathered. The audience, able to see Hugh and Kevin through a window, enjoyed a varied selection of music including a grand finale of festive carols and songs.
Despite the unusual circumstances, Hugh and Kevin enjoyed the opportunity to ‘get out’ and thanked Donald Carmichael for organising the event and providing the gazebo.
They also thanked George Durnan for providing and and managing the sound equipment.
Hugh and Kevin were unfortunately unable to join the audience for tea and mince pies afterwards, but they are looking forward to being able to perform with the rest of the Easy Club members for the residents inside the building in the near future.
One of the songs performed was the public debut of an original song called ‘Moonlight’, part of a project funded by the Ventient Energy Community Fund to celebrate the A’ Chruach Windfarm in the hills above Minard.
The project consists of original music and images being composed and recorded by the Easy Club.
With several pieces of music in the pipeline, recording is a challenge with only two performers able to get together at one time.
‘Moonlight’ was written in New Zealand by Bruce Granshaw, Kevin’s brother-in-law, and Bruce is delighted that it suits the project.