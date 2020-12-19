Distanced but together for Christmas celebration

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Ardrishaig is being encouraged to celebrate Christmas in full voice.

Church of Scotland minister the Reverend David Carruthers would love people to join together to celebrate after a year most would love to forget.

He said: ‘For most folk there hasn’t been much to sing about this year and there will be very little community carol singing in churches or around Christmas trees. The rules and regulations put in place to control coronavirus have put paid to that tradition for this year.

‘But that does not mean that communities cannot sing Christmas carols, even while everyone keeps their distance.

‘A creative way around this has been the suggestion that on Sunday December 20 at 6pm, people should gather on their doorsteps, or by a window, and sing out together. Just as communities rallied to thank NHS and other key-workers by standing in their doorways to make a joyful noise on Thursday evenings, the idea is that we can all join together to sing in Christmas – to be heralds, if not angels!

‘Five carols are going to be sung nationwide that night: O Come all ye Faithful, Still the Night, Once in Royal David’s City, Away in a Manger and Hark the Herald Angels Sing – and the Ardrishaig community is being encouraged to join in.

‘Carol sheets have been made available at the church, in Peter Law & Sons, Morna’s Flower Shop and McColl’s.

‘It has also been suggested that if people wanted they could leave a donation for Ardrishaig Social Club’s Pensioners’ Christmas Dinner (2021).

‘Typically 70 or so folk gather for their Christmas dinner and some light entertainment on the Friday before Christmas but, of course, that isn’t possible this year. Nor have the usual fundraising Wednesday whist nights been possible – the meal costs the diners nothing.

‘So instead of singing at the foot of a Christmas tree (or going from street to street shaking cans) or engaging in any other activity that would breach the regulations the ‘stand on your doorstep and sing with your neighbours’ initiative has been adopted.

‘From 5.50pm the church bell will be ring for 10 minutes and then at 6 o’clock the hope is that singing will be heard throughout the village.’

And why should Ardrishaig get all the fun? After the uncertainty, loneliness and unreality of 2020, this would be a great excuse to be together – on our doorsteps at least – right around Mid Argyll and beyond.