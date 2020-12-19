Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – December 18, 2020
Stick with it
With a new vaccine starting to be administered and many islands being placed in a different level to the rest of Argyll due to lower coronavirus numbers, there is cause for cautious optimism.
All the hard-won progress made so far will, however, count for nothing if we fail to abide by the basic rules over the festive period.
The political decision to relax some of the rules for the period could encourage people to push things, and when the odd snowball or buck’s fizz is added to the equation, there is potential for a time-bomb of new infections in January and beyond.
Coronavirus is on the increase again across parts of Scotland, England and Wales. A new strain has also been identified, further complicating matters.
We are far from out of the woods yet, so let’s all keep at it and we’ll get there all the quicker.
Amazing Grace
With the depressing bit out of the way, we must – yet again – pay tribute to the kindness of Mid Argyll and Tarbert folk.
Grace led by example, but what an incredible response to the Salvation Army appeal across the board.