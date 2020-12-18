Wind in the sails of pool redevelopment
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Hot on the heels of last week’s £140,000 funding announcement, Mid Argyll’s community swimming pool has received another splash of cash.
A planned redevelopment of the facility moved another step closer as Ventient A’ Chruach Community Fund awarded £40,000 towards the project, via Foundation Scotland.
The donation is the largest single sum that the A’ Chruach fund has awarded. The money will be used to fund the new kitchen and fit out a fully accessible café which will be incorporated into the new design.
Kim Ritchie, Mid Argyll Community Enterprises Ltd (MACEL) chairwoman, said: ‘The board and staff at MACPool are so grateful to Ventient A’ Chruach and Foundation Scotland for their generosity and the trust they have placed in us to execute this exciting project.
‘We are quite delighted to be the recipient of the largest-ever grant awarded from the fund and such a generous amount really takes our vision of a MACPool community health and wellbeing hub a huge step nearer to realisation.’
Last week the MACEL board revealed that Highlands and Islands Enterprise will provide £120,000 towards the main capital works, while the EB Scotland landfill fund has granted £20,000 towards the installation of a soft play area.
An invitation to tender for the work has been placed on the Public Contracts Scotland website, with a deadline which expired on Wednesday December 16.
The project team will review the bids over the Christmas period, with a view to appointing a contractor by the end of January and starting work on site by the spring.