Video fun and greetings from Dochas

The Dochas Centre has launched a Christmas Message video for all unpaid carers and the wider communities to say thank you and bring a smile and a ray of hope.
‘You can meet the fairy on top of the Christmas Tree and hear the Dochas Choristers from the members of our board and staff coming together to send their love and best wishes to you all,’ explained the centre’s founder Catherine Paterson.
‘All of this was brought together virtually by our amazing production team of Andrew, Benjamin and Wanida McEwan. They also managed to capture some surprising out-take moments.
‘Thank you to everyone who took part in the making of this video and please let any unpaid carer you know about this video.
‘Merry Christmas and a happy and healthy new year to you all.’
Links to the video:
- Website – www.dochasfund.org.uk
- Facebook – facebook.com/dochascentre
- Youtube – https://youtu.be/DOVD-ZCGsss