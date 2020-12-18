Primary school support in firing line in £6 million savings bid

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

While Argyll and Bute councillors focus on cost-cutting to meet an estimated funding gap of more than £6 million in 2021/22, concern has been expressed that one of the proposals will damage the education of young people.

The scrapping of pupil support assistant (PSA) posts is included in a list of ‘savings options’ for consideration by councillors as part of the authority’s annual budget-setting process. It would result in the loss of 38 jobs – equivalent of 14.3 full-time equivalent posts.

PSAs were created nationally in the early 2000s to support primary school children who struggle with numeracy and literacy skills. There are between one and three PSAs in 30 primary schools, tasked with improving children’s attainment levels.

In response to concerns raised by fellow members at an online meeting of the council’s community services committee earlier this month, policy lead for education Councillor Yvonne McNeilly replied: ‘At the moment this is a draft education plan, and these are not cuts, they are savings options.’

Louise Connor, the council’s head of education, said: ‘The outcomes we have outlined will be delivered by other education staff.

‘The pupil support assistant role is a traditional role to support early intervention within early years.’

Councillor McNeilly added: ‘If these are accepted when the budget is decided in February, it will lead to cuts in services to the public. This is something we do not want to make in education.’

Alison Palmer, head teacher of Arrochar Primary School, then said: ‘They are specifically for early years and are for nursery up to primary three.

‘For every pound you spend in early years for getting intervention, you save £12 later. They are essential workers.’

Councillor McNeilly replied: ‘These are really difficult times and we don’t want to be looking at any options, but this is where we are.

‘We should be seriously investing in education, but that is a debate for another place.’

Council officers are currently exploring savings options across all services.

At a December 10 meeting of the policy and resources committee, Councillor Gary Mulvaney, policy lead for financial services, said: ‘The harsh fact is that we have to consider savings options none of us want to take but budget gaps demand.

‘National priorities and other factors outwith the council’s control mean that savings can only come from a small percentage of services and areas of expense.

‘Our priority is to cover budget gaps as much as possible by making efficiencies and raising income. However, the scale of financial challenge means we have to look as well at service savings.

‘So much depends on how much Scottish Government funding Argyll and Bute is getting for its council services. Until we know that, we have to make plans to meet the estimated budget gap of more than £6 million.’

Anyone with views on individual service savings options and the budget process can find out more on the council’s website, with comments to be made by January 11.