Mid Argyll’s ‘amazing’ gift of Christmas kindness
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
People in need across the region will enjoy a brighter Christmas – and something exciting to unwrap – thanks to the generosity of the people of Mid Argyll and Tarbert.
The Salvation Army started its annual Christmas appeal for gifts a little earlier than usual this year, with Covid hardship having taken taken its toll on many in the Mid Argyll community.
Oban-based organiser Morvern Finlayson, involved in the appeal for 12 years, says that the number of needy children, elderly and vulnerable adults in the area who are on the list to receive festive cheer from the 2020 appeal has increased significantly because of the pandemic.
Appropriately masked and socially distanced, the public were asked to hand in donations of new and unwrapped gifts at the Bank of Scotland in Lochgilphead.
Salvation Army community development worker Jeanette Sheldrick said: ‘The appeal has gone amazingly in Lochgilphead with many more donations coming in this year than last.
‘People’s generosity has been absolutely amazing. We cannot do what we do without the toys and financial donations people make. An after school group in Tarbert has also donated as a group.
‘I ran out of posters in Lochgilphead when I went down to put them round shops, as all the shopkeepers I happened to meet in Café 35 wanted posters for their shops.’
‘It has been an unprecedented response,’ added Morvern. ‘Absolutely amazing considering Covid has meant a lot of people have been struggling themselves, but still found a way of being so generous and giving our appeal their support. Never have I seen so much donated. A huge thank you to everyone.’
‘Selfless’ Grace rounds up donations
The generosity of local people is summed up in the actions of eight-year-old Grace McArthur from Tarbert.
Grace’s auntie Marie told the Argyllshire Advertiser: ‘My little niece Grace overheard me and her mum Karen talking about the Salvation Army present drop and asked if she could use some of her birthday money to buy a few gifts – and told myself and her mum we had to do the same.’
Grace then gathered all the gifts, along with others from other family members and delivered them to the bank.
‘We are all so very proud of her,’ said Marie. ‘She is the most selfless eight-year-old I know.’