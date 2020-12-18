Announcements – December 18, 2020
GOLDEN WEDDING
MCKEEGAN – MCALLISTER – Rick and Janice were married at St Kieran’s Church on November 27, 1970. Both are still living in Tolland, USA.
DEATHS
BURKE – On December 11, 2020, suddenly at home, Denis Burke of Balinakill Farm Cottage, Clachan, in his 73rd year, beloved husband of the late Pauline and much loved father of Liam, dear grandad of Dennis and Oliver. Owing to current restrictions, a private funeral service will take place at Clachan Cemetery, on Monday, December 21, for those wishing to pay their respects, the cortege will come through Clachan Village at 11.45 a.m.
EDWARDS – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Flora Edwards née MacFadyen, in her 87th year, Park Terrace, Campbeltown and formerly of Front Row, Drumlemble on December 13, 2020, beloved wife of the late Jimmy Edwards, loving mother of Cathrine , Carole, Janet, Tracy and Gillian and a proud gran and great-gran. Forever in our hearts. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines. Flora’s funeral will take place on Friday, December 18. The cortege will leave the Lorne and Lowland Parish Church at 10.30 a.m. We will head up Longrow, turning onto Aqualibrium Avenue and past the Cross up Main Street and out Longrow on our way to Achnabreac Cemetery, Lochgilphead. Anyone wishing to pay their last respects to Flora may do so along our route. Please remember to observe social distancing.
MCKERRAL – Peacefully at home, 27 Meadows Avenue, Campbeltown, on December 9, 2020, with her family by her side, Douglas McMillan, in her 83rd year, dearly beloved wife of the late Willie McKerral, much loved mum of Iain, Marie and the late Neil, mother-in-law of Phil and Marjorie, proud grandmother of Keith, Mark, Michael, Hannah and Liam, great grandmother of Calum, Jamie and Ellie, special granny to Timothy and Rachael and a much loved sister and aunt.
SLOSS – Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, on December 8, 2020, William Sloss (Willie) in his 77th year, Ferndene, Carradale and formerly of Ralston Road, Campbeltown, dearly beloved husband of Eileen Kerr, much loved dad of Eileen, Helen, Caroline and Andrew and a loving grandad and great grandad.
IN MEMORIAMS
ADCOCK – Keira, August 11, 2000 – December 19, 2003
A smile for all, a heart of gold
These are the memories we all hold
No verse, no tears, no words can say
How much we miss you every day
– Lots of love from Mum, Dad, Cassie and Annie xxxx Jah bless
We hold you close within our hearts
And there you shall remain
To walk with us throughout our lives
Until we meet again.
– Love from Nana, Grandad and family xxx
ANDREW – Treasured memories of Bill, a dear husband, dad, papa and great-papa, died December 24, 2015.
Always in our thoughts.
– Jessie, Lorraine, Susan and family xx
CAMPBELL –
Treasured memories of Marion McKenzie, who died December 19, 2009. A much loved wife,
mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
May the winds of Heaven blow softly
And whisper in your ear
How much we love and miss you
And wish that you were here…….
– Your loving husband Archie and family, home and away.
GATNER – In loving memory of Andy, who died December 22, 2005
Sadly missed, loved and remembered always.
– Love Sarah, Rita and Andrew.
HATTON – In loving memory of a dear husband, father, father-in-law and much loved and adored papa who passed away on December 20, 2019.
In our hearts you will always stay
Loved and remembered every day
– Bell, Allan, Ailsa and family xxx
MACIVER – Billy.
This year has flown Daddy and we are here again,
Remembering when you had to leave me, way back then.
Thirteen years ago and not a day has gone by,
That I don’t think of you and miss you and yes, still cry.
Love you, my Daddy.
– Your ‘Trina.
MAUCHLINE – In loving memory of Duncan, passed away December 19, 2018. Dearly beloved husband, dad, granddad and great-granddad.
Loved and remembered always
– Jane and family.
McKINVEN – In this, the centenary year of their birth, Mhairead and Sharman give thanks for the lives of their dear parents Dan and Beth McKinven. Dan was born in Mafeking Place (March 11, 1920 d. October 8, 1990) and Beth (McMillan) was born in Carradale (December 11, 1920. D. April 15, 2015). They married in 1947 and lived at Limecraigs. From 1948, Dan worked for the Hydro-Electric Board, helping install electricity across Kintyre, and Beth was a midwife at Craigard and later, a district nurse. They loved the town and served it well. Both were active members of Lorne St Church, Dan was a long-serving town and county councillor, Provost of the town and, in 1990, Citizen of the Year. Themselves the children of wonderful people, they were devoted parents and grandparents, good neighbours, loyal friends, and always helpful to the vulnerable, elderly or sick. The salt of the earth. Now “In Heavenly Love Abiding”.
WALLACE – Jessie, December 17, 2019.
Though absent you are very near
Still loved, still missed and very dear.
– From all the family.
WILKIN – In loving memory of John (Alan), died December 20, 2010.
In our hearts you will always stay
Loved and remembered every day.
– Your loving wife Nancy and family.