Santa brings joy to Tarbert
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
There may not been too much to smile about in 2020, but youngsters in Tarbert were treated to a very special visitor as Santa made a flying visit to the village.
He swapped his reindeer for a lift with Tarbert’s firefighters and was accompanied by the area’s coastguards too.
Santa’s route on Friday December 11 took him through the whole village, with his elves dropping treats at several points on the way, to make sure everyone who had turned out to wave got a sweet treat.
This year, in line with social distancing, Santa wasn’t able to speak to children but as everyone knows this year there is no naughty list, so there will be something nice under trees across the village on Christmas morning.
Tarbert Festival Committee would like to thank everyone involved in making this happen including Tarbert Co-op, Scottish Fire and Rescue, HM Coastguard and to all the young people who waved, cheered and got excited.