Extra hours for Mid Argyll community nursing
Community nurses in Mid Argyll will be expanding their hours from December.
The team will provide patients with a 12-hour nursing service, seven days a week, from 8am to 8pm to improve access for their patients beyond the traditional 8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday service and also across the weekend period, resulting in delivery of extended services in a sustainable way.
Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership Lead Nurse Elizabeth Higgins said: ‘Community nursing teams provide increasingly complex care for patients. Implementing this model of nursing care will benefit our patients and their caregivers.’
The community nursing team supports patients in a variety of environments from patients’ own homes to health centres and residential accommodation.
The nursing team also works closely with GPs, social services, hospitals and other health and social care staff.
The nurses provide a wide range of services to help meet individual patient needs as well as provide support and guidance for family members and carers to help them care for their loved ones.
Kenisa Brown, Mid Argyll senior community nurse, said: ‘Our patients throughout Mid Argyll will always be our priority.
‘The extension to the hours we provide for our patients will allow us to offer more flexible community care nursing services for our local communities.’