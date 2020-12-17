Death of Argyll landowner Lady Vestey
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Isle of Jura landowner Lady Vestey passed away at the age of 71 on November 28.
She and her husband Samuel, the third Baron Vestey, often spent time on the island at their Forest Estate on the eastern flanks of the Paps of Jura.
Tribute was paid in an obituary carried by The Times.
With thanks to The Times for the detail, Lady Vestey, born Celia Elizabeth Knight was born in Wantage, Oxfordshire, in 1949 and met Baron Vestey, chairman of the food and farming business Vestey Group Ltd, during a celebration for the wedding of the Prince of Wales and Lady Diana Spencer in 1981.
She trained as a nurse at Westminster Hospital, but the week before her final exam fell and broke her neck while horse riding. She sat the paper from her hospital bed, coming second in her cohort and winning the silver medal.
Duly recovered, she worked at a hospital in Roehampton and at the Royal Marsden before returning to Westminster as a sister.
She battled back after suffering a brain haemorrhage four years into her marriage to Baron Vestey.
Described as ‘a lively figure’, Lady Vestey – known in the family as Ce Ce – was a Godparent to Prince Harry, part of the Queen’s circle of racing friends and a keen racehorse owner.
Lady Vestey is survived by her husband and their children William, Arthur and Mary.