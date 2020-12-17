Council to go ‘digital by default’
Argyll and Bute Council has pledged to help as many residents as possible go digital to use online council services in the years to come.
A new digital strategy aims to help deliver services online, as well as helping residents to understand how to use technology efficiently.
At a meeting of the council’s policy and resources committee, itself held online, on Thursday December 10, Helensburgh Central councillor Lorna Douglas asked: ‘How accessible is this going to be to a lot of customers? There remains an issue with who can access this, and also whether there will be additional costs for a platform that is fit for purpose.’
Jane Fowler, the authority’s head of customer support services, responded: ‘Accessibility has been at the forefront of our minds.
‘Digital inclusion is a big agenda for the Scottish Government and a lot of work is happening to ensure the infrastructure is in place for access across Argyll and Bute.
‘We have been involved in the Scottish Government initiative to roll out devices to people who need them to keep safe through the pandemic, and to young people in education. There has been a push for people to engage more online. It is supported by the third sector and other sources of support.
‘We do have a capital programme budget and the infrastructure is strong. We have a number of new developments coming on board that we hope will maximise the tools we have.’
A draft of the strategy announced: ‘This ICT and digital strategy aims to position Argyll and Bute Council as a ‘digital by default’ authority.
‘It will sit alongside the new Digital Strategy for Scotland to help realise Argyll and Bute’s full potential in a digital world.
‘The council already benefits from a low cost, stable, and efficient ICT environment. Building on this, the council’s digital by default transformation programme will achieve ‘digital services so good that all who can use them prefer to use them’.
‘The strategy matches ICT and digital services with the council’s ambition for service improvement and sustainability through digital innovation.
‘It sets out how ICT and digital services will be designed, sourced and delivered, and how digital technologies and processes can support our people and our customers to work better together, get things done, and contribute to a better organised and more efficient council.
‘When fully implemented the strategy will lead to further efficiencies, savings, and improved services for council staff and customers.’
The strategy was approved by the committee, although Isle of Bute councillor Jim Findlay remarked that the ‘digital by default’ phrase was ‘a bit negative’.