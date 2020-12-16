Benmore Botanic Garden – November weather summary
This year has seen the third wettest January to November period on record at Benmore Botanic Garden in Cowal, with total precipitation 35 per cent above the long-term average – the highest total since 1948.
November was wet, with only three days of the month with no recorded precipitation.
Total rainfall was 99.4mm (3.9 inches) above the long-term average of 254.1mm.
The first autumn air frost was recorded on the November 29; with the last spring air frost on May 15. The 2020 frost-free period was 198 days, which is 24 days longer than the long-term average.
There was just one day of air frost recorded in November, well below the long-term average of six.
The mild nature of the month was borne out with the average maximum daily air temperature being 1.0°C above the long-term average.
- Highest maximum air temperature: 14.3ºC on the 17th
- Lowest maximum air temperature: 6.5ºC on the 26th
- Average maximum air temperature: 10.5ºC
- Lowest minimum air temperature: -0.6ºC on the 29th
- Highest minimum air temperature: 10.5ºC on the 18th
- Average minimum air temperature: 5.1ºC
- Highest minimum at grass level: 9.6ºC on the 18th
- Lowest minimum at grass level: -4.0ºC on the 29th
- Average minimum at grass level: 2.9ºC
- Air minimum below 0.0ºC on: 1 day
- Grass minimum below 0.0ºC on: 14 days
- Hail on: 0 days
- Snow/sleet on: 0 days
- Thunder on: 0 days
- Gale on: 0 days
- Greatest rainfall on one day: 35.9mm on the November 23
- Rain 0.2mm or more on: 26 days
- Rain 1.0 mm or more on: 25 days
- Rain 5.0mm or more on: 17 days
- Trace (between 0.0mm and 0.1mm): 2 days
- Total with measurable rain: 27 days
- Total rainfall for month: 353.5mm (13.9 inches)
- Total rainfall for year: 2,871.7mm (113.1 inches)