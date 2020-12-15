Police commander highlights online shopping dangers
Police Scotland has warned of the dangers of internet shopping in the run up to Christmas and the January sales.
Mid Argyll, Kintyre and Islands area commander Chief Inspector Marlene Baillie said: ‘As more of us are shopping online for Christmas this year, we all have to take extra care, not only parting with our personal details, but also double checking that what we think we’re buying is legitimate.
‘If something seems too good to be true, it probably is.
‘My advice would be to shop with reputable retailers and be careful not to fall for scams. Reading independent website reviews can help to establish authentic sellers.
‘Just take a few minutes to think before you click. The National Cyber Security Centre provides lots of helpful advice and guidance to assist you shopping online safely.’
For more information and further advice go to https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/guidance/shopping-online-securely.