Kilmory thanks folk of Furnace and beyond
Kilmory Shinty Club has written a letter to the people of Furnace thanking them for their support over many years.
The committee members and players paid particular tribute to David and Cindy MacInnes of Furnace Village Store for donating the Christmas hamper to raise club funds, describing it as ‘a very kind gesture and one of many done by them during these very strange times’.
The letter continued: ‘A huge thanks to all villagers and those from further afield who purchased tickets which resulted in a total of £330 being raised for the club. This is a fantastic boost as we have had to suspend our club lottery during the Covid pandemic.
The Furnace community has supported the club loyally over the past 40-plus years and this support is very much appreciated.
‘Furnace and west Lochfyneside have been instrumental in the success and continued existence of the Kilmory shinty club, over the years providing leadership, guidance and many great players.
‘Kilmory is very keen to see this historical association flourish into the future as this strong bond is integral to the character of our shinty club.’
The letter, signed by club chairman Angus Gilmour and Ronnie Campbell, team manager, concluded: ‘Thanks also to Dougie Smylie, Camyo Stewart and Vi McNab for drawning the lucky winners of three families with strong Kilmory connections.
‘Naline Swales was the lucky winner of the hamper with Margaret Miller, Andy Young, Peter Greig and Grace Divers each winning a bottle of wine.’
In relation to the pandemic regulations, the club also confirmed that it hopes to re-start the primary school age section of the club in March of next year, with details to be confirmed nearer the time.