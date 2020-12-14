Book a brick for church disabled access plan
If there is one thing that Tarbert is famous for other than fishing, its medieval royal castle, Magnus Barefoot and festivals, it is the village’s community spirit.
That sense of togetherness came to the fore almost nine years ago after Tarbert Parish Church roof was badly damaged in a winter storm.
Such was the extent of the January storm’s destruction that the future of the B-listed building, which dates from 1775, hung in the balance with repairs estimated at £500,000. Water coming through the ceiling caused major damage to the interior – the oak chancel, carpets, paintwork and the church organ were all badly affected.
Thanks to the quick thinking of the minister, Reverend Tommy Bryson, Heritage Lottery Fund and Historic Scotland and other grants were applied for.
But an important role was played by community fundraising initiatives.
Refurbishment work was completed in 2014, including re-slating the enormous roof and installing a heat pump which takes warmth from the surrounding air to make the church warm and comfortable inside.
But planned improvements are not yet finished, and yet more funds are needed to help provide disabled access into the church.
So, that famous Tarbert generosity is being called upon once again.
Back in 2012, a ‘slate book’ was set up, allowing people to have their name commemorated as they donated to the roof fund.
Now, the disabled access appeal needs villagers’ help to complete the fundraising effort, so a ‘brick book’ is now available for a similar purpose.
Donating £5 a brick will see a name go into the book, to be displayed in the church heritage area.
Lisa MacFarlane of Tarbert Parish Church explained: ‘This is for funds for the disabled access and toilet facility, which we want for the church and hall, and the money will help put in proper disabled car parking access and decorate the extension/hall, so financial help would be very much appreciated.’
The brick book for donations can be found in the thrift shop in Tarbert or alternatively contact Lisa MacFarlane on 07900 174977.