Announcements – December 11, 2020

BIRTH

QUIRKE – MCCUE –

To Ross and Gemma on November 23, 2020, God’s precious gift of a son Leo at Grimsby General Hospital, Lincolnshire. First grandchild of Brian and Amanda Russell, Barnetby, North Lincs and first great-grandchild of Dorothy and Teddy Russell, Millers Park, Campbeltown. A very memorable week for all the family.

DEATHS

CRAWFORD – The family of Jim Crawford announces with great sadness his passing on November 23, 2020. Jim was born June 23, 1928. His private burial took place December 7, 2020. In lieu of flowers the family requests that any donations be made to the Alzheimer’s society in Jim‘s name.

MCCOY – Peacefully at the Campbeltown Hospital, on November 30, 2020, Margaret McCoy née Briggs, in her 79th year, her beloved husband Kenneth Norman McCoy, died December 5, 2020, in his 88th year, 5 Lochruan Road, Campbeltown and formerly of Port Crannaig Cottage, Carradale, much loved parents of Andrew, Alison and Judith, loving Nain and Taid to Daniel and Jordan and Granny and Grandad to Dylan. Funeral service private in line with current government guidelines. Margaret and Ken’s funeral will take place on Friday, December 11. The cortege will leave the St Kierans R.C. Church at 11.40 a.m. We will travel along Argyll Street, Main Street, round the Cross and across the Esplanade on our way to Brackley Cemetery, Carradale. Anyone wishing to pay their last respects to Margaret and Ken may do so along our route. Please remember to observe social distancing.

ROBERTSON – Peacefully at home, 84 Roading, Campbeltown, on December 3, 2020, Margaret McKinven McKechnie, in her 81st year, dearly beloved wife of Ian Roberston, much loved mum and best friend of Margaret, a loving sister, sister-in-law, aunt and friend, she was a cherished and devoted auntie to the MacKechnies.

SMITH – Doris Anne (née Calder), aged 90. Peacefully at Springhill Nursing Home Kilmarnock on November 27, 2020, wife of the late David Ormond (school teacher), mother of Aileen, David and Carol, grandmother of Caroline, David and Samantha, great-grandmother of Sebastian. Rest in peace.

SUTHERLAND – On December 7, 2020, at Mid Argyll Hospital Lochgilphead, Charles (Charlie) Sutherland aged 91 years, much loved partner of Sheena Macfarlane, dear brother of Ian and a much loved uncle, great-uncle and great-great-uncle. A private funeral service, owing to current restrictions, will take place at Cardross Crematorium. For those wishing to pay their respects, the cortege will leave Kerrisdale at 10 a.m. down Lady Ileene Road onto Campbeltown Road past Tarbert Co-op on way to crematorium.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

CONNER – Sally and family would like to sincerely thank family and friends for all their kind expressions of sympathy following the sad loss of Davie, to those who paid their respects along the route was touching. Heartfelt thanks to Willie Crossan for such a comforting and personal tribute, to T A Blair’s for their kind, caring and professional services. Thanking Dr`s Lazarus, Toledo, Campbeltown Hospital and Ambulance crew for their care and compassion and to the Argyll Hotel for the beautiful purvey.

MACCALLUM – The family of the late Edward (Eddie) MacCallum would like to express deep appreciation and convey thanks to all family, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards of condolence and phone calls following their sad loss. Sincere thanks to Rev. William Crossan for a comforting prayer at Peninver and the service at Kilkerran; to Kenneth Blair and his staff for carrying out our wishes with dignity and professionalism; to the Ardshiel Hotel for the lovely tea and to everyone who joined us in appalling weather conditions to pay their respects to Eddie on his final journey. Finally, thanks to all the health professionals and carers whose dedication and understanding helped to make Eddie comfortable over the past number of years. He will be sorely missed.

MORANS – The family of the late (Robert) Crawford Morans wish to convey our heartfelt appreciation for the many expressions of sympathy received following our Daddy’s passing. We are indebted to the caring staff of Kintyre Care Home where our Dad resided for the last two years of his life. Particularly grateful for the more recent FaceTime calls and distanced visits facilitated during these most difficult times which were especially appreciated at home and abroad. Dr Norrie, all Community Nurses, Social Work staff, Carers, Paramedics and Ancillary Care staff who all joined hands over the last twelve years to assist Crawford with his wish to safely remain at home for as long as he possibly could. We thank you profusely just as he would. In closing, our profound appreciation to Rev. William Crossan for a most personally meaningful service delivered under such trying times. Words that expressed so eloquently our Daddy’s life well lived. To T A Blair Funeral Directors for their dignified professionalism and compassionate assistance. Our hearts were lifted in appreciation to all the many friends and neighbours who lined the streets to pay respects to Crawford on his final journey to Kilkerran. Also to the Argyll & Bute Council cemetery staff who do a commendable job of maintaining the much appreciated serenity of Kilkerran.

IN MEMORIAMS

BURNETT – In loving memory of our dear mum and granny, who passed away December 9, 2013.

In our thoughts always.

– Love, Annamarie, Allan, Jacqueline and Linda xxxx.

COFFIELD – Ian, December 13, 2014.

Missed every day.

– Martin and family.

JOHNSTONE – In loving memory of Archie, who died December 10, 2016.

Until we meet again.

– Your loving wife and soulmate Agnes.

McKINVEN – In this, the centenary year of their birth, Mhairead and Sharman give thanks for the lives of their dear parents Dan and Beth McKinven. Dan was born in Mafeking Place (March 11, 1920 d. October 8, 1990) and Beth (McMillan) was born in Carradale (December 11, 1920. D. April 15, 2015). They married in 1947 and lived at Limecraigs. From 1948, Dan worked for the Hydro-Electric Board, helping install electricity across Kintyre, and Beth was a midwife at Craigard and later, a district nurse. They loved the town and served it well. Both were active members of Lorne St Church, Dan was a long-serving town and county councillor, Provost of the town and, in 1990, Citizen of the Year. Themselves the children of wonderful people, they were devoted parents and grandparents, good neighbours, loyal friends, and always helpful to the vulnerable, elderly or sick. The salt of the earth. Now “In Heavenly Live Abiding”.

MCMILLAN – Mary, December 12, 2017.

Parting come and hearts are broken,

Loved ones go with words unspoken,

Deep in our hearts there’s a memory kept,

For a wife and a mother we will never forget,

– Your loving husband James.

MCMILLAN – If tears could build a stairway and memories a lane,

I’d walk right up to heaven and bring you home again,

Missing you every day Mum.

– Jamie, Kristy, James George, Osian Thomas.

MCMILLAN -Though I am full of sadness you are no longer here,

Your influence still guides me and I still feel you near,

What we shared will never die it lives within my heart,

Bringing strength and comfort while we are apart,

– Andrew, Siobhan, Calum.