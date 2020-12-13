Police report – December 11, 2020
Theft of canoe
Between Friday November 27 and Saturday November 28, a four-metre long, red two-seater canoe, with white underside, was stolen from a cottage at Bellanoch, Lochgilphead. Police are investigating and are appealing for any witness or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Drugs charge
At around 4.10pm on Monday November 30, in Manse Brae, Lochgilphead, a man aged 18 was stopped and searched by police and found in possession of a small amount of cannabis. He was charged and issued with a recordable police warning.
Cycle stolen after break-in
A child’s bike was stolen after a shed at Furnace Primary School was forced open between 4pm Wednesday November 25 and 9am on Monday November 30. Police are investigating the incident and appeal for witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Assault on woman
A 43-year-old man was arrested and charged with assaulting a woman at about 11.25pm on Tuesday December 1, in Kilduskland Road, Ardrishaig. He was held for court and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Possession of drugs
About 3.45pm on Sunday December 6, at Bellanoch, Lochgilphead, a man aged 20 was stopped and searched by police and charged with possession of a small amount of cannabis. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.