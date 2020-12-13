Overnight A83 closure at the Rest
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
The old military road local diversion at the Rest and be Thankful will be closed overnight from 5pm on Sunday December 13 as a safety precaution following a forecast for heavy rain in the area from the afternoon onwards.
All traffic will instead be diverted using the standard diversion route between Tarbet and Inveraray via the A82, A85 and A819.
An alternative via Western Ferries is also available during operating hours, but check the company website before travelling.
Work continues on a new temporary bund which is being built next to the OMR to act as a barrier across the foot of a vulnerable channel above the route to help protect the old road detour.
Teams are working round the clock to complete the programme of mitigation work on the old military road and on the A83 itself.
The focus on Sunday December 13 has been on controlling water off the hill to avoid damage to the bund works.
A safety assessment will take place at first light on Monday Secember 14 to consider re-opening the old military road.
The weather front expected tonight, which will see a high amount of rainfall in a very short period, provides the first big test for the hillside since the significant movements witnessed a few weeks ago,’ said Eddie Ross of trunk road management firm BEAR Scotland.
‘Once the worst of the weather has passed we hope to be able to resume the construction of the bund which, when completed, is designed to reduce the need for these types of closures.’
He added: ‘We understand the frustration that this causes, however it is essential that we continue to implement a safety-first approach and do everything we can to keep road users safe.’