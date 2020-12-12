Trad stars get cooking in Eilidh’s memory
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
The biggest names in Scotland’s traditional music scene have come together to raise funds for the Eilidh Macleod Memorial Trust.
Eilidh, who came from Barra, tragically lost her life in the Manchester Arena bombing in May 2017 and the musicians have produced the Trad Music Lockdown Cookbook, a collection of their favourite recipes.
Eilidh was just 14 years old when she lost her life in the Manchester bombing. She was a huge music fan and a piper in Sgoil Lionacleit Pipe Band.
The trust continues her musical journey by supporting music education for children and young people.
Artists contributing to the lockdown cookbook include Skerryvore, Tide Lines, The Vatersay Boys and multi award-winning Scottish supergroup Mànran.
With recipes from dozens of world class performers, covering ‘the pre-show’, ‘the support act’, ‘the headliner’, ‘the encore’ and ‘the after party’, readers are guaranteed a fine dining experience and plenty of craic.
The cookbook is available through the Trad Music Lockdown Cookbook Facebook page or by emailing donniemaroot@hotmail.co.uk
Organiser of the cookbook Donald Macleod said: ‘This year has proved incredibly challenging for musicians and for charities and I am so grateful that they have come together for this cause, which hopefully hits the right note.
‘Eilidh was an incredibly talented individual and I would urge everyone who is able to dig deep to raise funds for the trust established in her name, which supports music education for children and young people.’