News from the districts – December 11, 2020

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time

In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free .

At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.

Inveraray

Inveraray Community Council convener Linda Divers is leading the drive to raise money for a community buyout of Inveraray Pier, with fun events planned to boost the coffers.

The latest will be a socially-distanced bottle/prize stall outside the Tipsy Laird shop on Saturday December 12. With a £100,000 target, the pier fund has reached £3,000 since its launch in the autumn.

Aside from the pier buyout, the community council is also running a children’s Christmas art competition and is forging ahead with obtaining permission to install outdoor gym equipment for young people after receiving £8,000 from the An Suidhe Windfarm Grant Fund.

And – look out for the Inveraray Christmas lights, due to be installed on Sunday December 13.

Furnace

Also successful in its bid to An Suidhe Windfarm Grant Fund was Furnace SCIO.

The community group will use its grant of £12,468 to carry out essential decorating and repairs to Furnace Village Hall

Members of Furnace SCIO wish to thank Lynda Syed for putting the application together.

Mid Argyll

Volunteers at Mid Argyll Transport Volunteers (MATV) have been recognised by a national charitable fund for their efforts during the pandemic.

MATV received £2,500 this week from the Pears Foundation for the drivers’ dedication as part of a fantastic community response since coronavirus lockdown began in March.

Each year the Pears Foundation trustees identify a number of small, community-based organisations to receive a surprise seasonal boost as a way of marking the festive season in a spirit of generosity and appreciation for the incredible work of charities.

This year a total of £140,000 was given to 22 specific charities across the UK, which all showed remarkable agility and determination at this time of national crisis.

In the award letter to MATV, the trustees wrote: ‘In this extraordinary year, we wanted to celebrate the fantastic community response to the pandemic by supporting charities which have successfully mobilised volunteers to address local need. We are delighted to let you know that your organisation has been one of those selected.

MATV co-ordinates volunteer drivers to take elderly and disabled people to and from medical appointments, social occasions and on shopping trips.

When coronavirus arrived, the charity joined a council-led effort to offer much-needed shopping and prescription deliveries and the team was kept busy throughout, with new volunteer drivers filling in for those that had to shield. For several grateful clients during lockdown, the MATV volunteers were their main contact with the outside world.

MATV co-ordinator Catherine Kennedy said: ‘The drivers have worked their socks off from March until now, so it is lovely that they have been recognised for their work.

‘It’s been a stressful few months for many but MATV drivers outdid themselves in getting the vulnerable people of Mid Argyll where and what they need.’

Tarbert

After a cold, wet and snowy week, volunteers had a beautiful day on Saturday December 5 planting trees – while respecting social distancing at all times – to expand the woodland at Tarbert Castle, further enclosing a new path under construction around the wildlife pond.

Trees were supplied under the I DIG TREES programme run by TVC and sponsored by OVO Energy. Tarbert Castle Trust’s contribution is part of this year’s programme of 1,448,000 trees to be planted.

Volunteers have now planted more than 1,200 trees in the community woodland and orchard, turning the boggy land behind the castle into a useable and productive space for residents and visitors.