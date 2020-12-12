Argyllshire Advertiser leader column – December 11, 2020
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Get on board
With seemingly more and more pressure on working families, particularly in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, it would be a tragedy if a vital childcare service was lost.
We would encourage anyone who can contribute the time and (ideally) skills necessary to guide Fyne Families’ services to contact them and help keep the after-school club, and more besides, up and running. This is important not just for the families directly affected, but for employers and the wider economy.
Tree-mendous
Remember last year’s Christmas tree saga in Tarbert? We won’t rake over the coals, but what a fantastic idea the community has come up with this year.
The choice of fishing equipment could not be more appropriate for Tarbert, and what a great job the volunteers did of building the creels and setting up the lighting.
Congratulations to all involved, and who knows, it might inspire other communities to do something with local meaning for future years – a new Christmas tradition?
And to the volunteers and businesses who devoted time to organising trees and festive lights up and down the region, well done and we hope your efforts are recognised.