A wonderful day at St Columba’s

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time

In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free .

At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.

Friday December 4 was a very proud day for Argyll-based charity ZamScotEd, and for the young people it helps.

The charity – formerly the Mthunzi and Lilanda Initiative – supports the secondary education of children in the southern-central African country of Zambia.

Last Friday the first group of pupils from a secondary school initiated by ZamScotEd graduated at Grade 12 – the equivalent of sixth year.

For many years the charity funded the secondary education of children living at the Mthunzi Children’s Programme. This developed into a plan to build a secondary school to meet the educational needs of the wider community in the Chilanga area to the west of Lusaka, where no secondary education was available and where families live in poverty.

With match funding from Missio Scotland and the support of parishes, trusts, and individuals in the west of Scotland, ZamScotEd opened the first classroom block of St Columba’s Day Secondary School in January 2016 – named St Columba’s because of the obvious link to Argyll and the Isles.

The charity works in partnership with the Zambian order of the Teresian Sisters – educational experts in both Zambia and Malawi. With funding from the Spanish organisations Manos Unidas and Africa Directo, four teaching blocks have been built.

The primary aim is to achieve three of the UN’s goals for sustainable development; goal four, which seeks to provide every child with quality education; goal five, which strives for gender equality; and through these, goal one, which is to eliminate poverty.

On its Facebook page ZamScotEd posted: ‘A very proud day for ZamScotEd. St Columba’s Community Secondary School, initiated and supported by our Scottish organisation, celebrates its first Grade 12 graduates today. May your future be all you wish for.

‘Congratulations to all pupils, [head teacher] Sr Veronica and all staff.’

ZamScotEd founder and chair Marian Pallister said: ‘We have supported the education of children in Zambia since the turn of this century, but in 2016 we were able to open St Columba’s in this area on the outskirts of Lusaka, where there was no secondary provision.

‘We began with a handful of pupils. Now there are 350 and we are so proud that the youngsters we support have finished the equivalent of S6. We can’t thank the people of Mid Argyll enough for continuing to help us despite Covid-19. That support means a new intake in 2021 will have the same opportunity for good quality education near their homes.’

The need for funds continues, and ZamScotEd is seeking support so that education can be continued in 2021 through the purchase of text books and science equipment.

Every penny raised goes to give kids a chance to have a future.

If anyone would like to help, visit the Just Giving website and search for ZamScotEd SCIO.