Wind farm delivers keep fit funding awards

More than £15,500 has been awarded as part of the latest round of grants from An Suidhe Wind Farm Community Fund, helping people get out and stay fit during Covid times.

Lucky recipients include a skiff club and shinty club and a bid to buy outdoor gym equipment for a park in Inveraray.

Katy Woodington, RWE Renewables’ UK’s community investment manager said: ‘It is always exciting to recognise and celebrate the diversity of projects that are funded every year, and this year, more than ever, we are proud to be supporting local groups in their response to, and recovery from, the pandemic.’

Upper Loch Fyne Coastal Rowing Club at Glenbranter has been awarded £1,848.00 towards a trailer and a cover for the club’s boat so they can take part in events and protect the boat from the elements.

The club was formed two years ago and is building its own skiff. Derrick Anstee, who is leading the build, said: ‘The help from An Suidhe Wind Farm Community Fund is a lifeline. It means we will be able to finish the Upper Loch Fyne Coastal Rowing Club’s skiff this year and be on the water for the next season.’

Other awards helping and encouraging people to socialise and exercise during times of Covid-19 restrictions include £8,022.60 going to Inveraray Community Council to buy outdoor gym equipment for the park and £3,041.60 to Inveraray Shinty Club for, among other items, furnishings for a multi-purpose storage container that will provide a changing room for female players.

Cairndow Community Council also got £4,500 to fund the development of two outdoor

play areas.

An Suidhe Wind Farm Community Fund is managed by independent charity Foundation Scotland on behalf of the funding panel.

In 2011, RWE Renewables set up an annual fund of £28,500 to run throughout the operational lifetime of An Suidhe Wind Farm, expected to be around 25 years.

Funding decisions are made in the area to ensure awards are best suited to the needs of

the surrounding communities, and are made by a panel of representatives from the community councils of Glenorchy and Innishail (Eredine only), Inveraray, and Furnace and the Dalavich Improvement Group.

In the latest 2020 funding distribution round, the funding panel has announced awards of more than £31,000 to community projects within those four areas.

Foundation Scotland Community Funds manager Tom Black said: ‘The range of projects supported this year very much reflects local needs and opportunities to get outside, exercise and connect with others.

‘With these grant awards we hope people will be able to see the tangible benefits that the fund can bring to their community.’