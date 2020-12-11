Timber transport fund boosts council roads investment
Argyll and Bute stays in Scotland’s top five fastest improving local authorities when it comes to road conditions.
Ongoing investment in the region’s roads are continuing to get better with the council approving a £6.2m investment programme for road repairs.
The council’s Environment, Development and Infrastructure Committee endorsed the Annual Status and Options Report last week that summarised the authority’s road assets as at April 2020 and set out future investment options to be considered.
Investment in Argyll and Bute’s roads increased to around £1.7m following a successful bid to the Scottish Timber Transport Scheme (STTS) of £1.227m.
This year’s capital road works programme was delayed by three months by COVID-19 and so the 2020-21 road reconstruction budget prioritises work supported by the Scottish Timber Transport Scheme. Surface Dressing Works were also delayed until 2021-22 because colder, wetter weather prevents the surface dressing materials from being as effective.
Although road surfaces in poorer condition will be treated to protect from further damage over the winter, said the report with residents and businesses benefitting from STTS works being carried out, with roads improved through the joint funding between the council and STTF in the following locations:
The A816 at Lochgilphead, Loch Awe haulage routes- B840, C30 and C29;
Kintyre B842 are on the list.
Councillor Rory Colville, Policy Lead for Roads and Infrastructure Services, said: ‘Maintaining our roads is challenging, but vital for businesses and our communities. Nearly one third of our network is made up of unclassified roads, over 80 per cent of the network is in rural areas and 23 per cent are over peat, which costs more for construction and maintenance.
‘We continue to invest as much as we can to maintain our roads and to lever in additional money where possible. The fact is, it takes £8m investment each year to keep our roads in their current condition. We do all we can to invest wisely, and where it will make the biggest difference.
‘Making other savings, for example moving to LED street lighting has reduced use of electricity by 50 per cent, helps us reinvest in other assets and supports our efforts to reduce carbon emissions.’
Council roads spending has benefited from the Scottish Timber Transport Scheme. 51_a50TimberTransport01
Councillor Rory Colville, Policy Lead for Roads and Infrastructure Services. NO_c44rorycolville01