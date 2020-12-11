Thought for the Week, December 11 2020
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Going out with one of our collies at 2am in the haze of bleary- eyed
sleep, I looked up.
Transfixed by the awesomeness of creation, I saw a million universes glistening in the night sky.
The sky was studded with stars and as I watched, they seemed to fall into the sea. The moon lit up the landscape and the whole earth breathed peace.
The only sound was the quiet lapping as the ocean rolled its waves once again to the shore. The darkness was penetrated by billions of pinpricks of light, reminding me that light has the last word.
We are waiting for the lighter nights. We are waiting for the lengthening days. We are waiting for the light. We are waiting for the light, and for the life light.
We wait quietly in a cosmic silence. Waiting can bring peace as we find God’s presence in the present. Waiting can bring hope as we know the light will come.
But it’s hard to stop and wait; it’s not easy to pause and ponder; it’s difficult to take time at this time. We’re busy with the bargains and not so bothered about the baby.
We’re busy with the tinsel but haven’t time for the truth. We’re busy with the mince pies and we will get round to the manger.
We’re busy trying to fix the tree lights but have forgotten about the
real light. We’re busy with the stocking fillers and have set aside the stable.
We’re busy with the cards but have pushed away the crib. We’re busy – it is Christmas after all.
We just don’t have time right now. We will make time for God when we’re less busy. And God crept in beside us when we were busy.