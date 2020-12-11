Sprucing up Christmas with something a little different

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas around the region as festive decorations go up in towns and villages.

After a less than cheer-filled year, volunteers have pulled out the stops to brighten up their communities.

But after months of living in strange times, it is perhaps no surprise that people have come up with something a wee bit different for Christmas 2020.

In Tarbert the pandemic might have put a stop to carol singing, Santa and crowds eagerly anticipating the switch on of the Christmas lights.

But the village instead swapped the usual celebrations for something stripped-back and magical.

This year’s ‘tree’ has been constructed from creels, and decorated with lights. Built by volunteers over the course of Saturday December 5, it is a fitting centrepiece for the fishing village.

Tarbert Festivals Committee would like to thank C & J Shellfish for donating the creels, Mellex for use of its cherry picker, Tarbert firefighters for their building skills, Stewart McLean for his enthusiasm in moving this project forward and to everyone who supplied rolls and hot drinks to sustain the team during the day.

And, a very special thanks to wee Mollie Jo Eastaugh for switching on the lights.

Ardrishaig’s Christmas tree, donated by RDS Forestry, was also put in place last Saturday, next to the North Hall, thanks to the efforts of a team of volunteers from MacLeod Construction, Mellex and West Coast Motors.

As reported in last week’s edition, Lochgilphead’s tree, also a gift from RDS Forestry, went up a weekend earlier through the work of volunteers and equipment from MacLeods, George McNaughton and Son, Coille Haulage and West Coast Motors.

Further up Loch Fyne, Furnace celebrated on a frosty Friday December 4 as the lights were switched on at the village hall and tree.

Many residents lit up their homes and gardens, and a suitably masked and socially distanced walk round the impressive lights was enjoyed by villagers.

With the tree, donated by Argyll Estates, in place in Inveraray, the community council has organised all the insurances and testing required to allow permission for lights alongside the A83 trunk road.

Look out for Inveraray’s impressive lights going up on Sunday December 13.

The Ardfern community has also created a Christmas tree with a twist.

Like many others, at the beginning of lockdown, Ardfern’s Knit and Natter, Crochet and Chatter group had to stop meeting and resorted to fortnightly Zoom sessions.

Inspired by an idea from Barra, member Aliénor Kennedy suggested creating a knitted and crocheted Christmas tree to cheer everyone up – a fantastic lockdown project.

So, starting off by making 10cm squares out of the stashes of yarn all knitters and crocheters accumulate, everyone worked hard throughout the summer and gathered enough squares for the planned tree.

Aliénor’s husband Simon made a frame and last week the impressive tree went up in Lucy’s café in Ardfern.