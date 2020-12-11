Council charges up for more electric car use
Lochgilphead and Tighnabruaich are charging up for new electric vehicle topping-up stations.
Argyll and Bute is seeking funding to encourage and support wider use of electric cars.
The council’s environment, development and infrastructure committee will be developing its network of electric vehicle charging points with a view to tackling climate change as well.
Another four EV charging schemes are currently being progressed for Tighnabruaich car park, Lochgilphead, Tiree and Coll.
The council hopes to get government funding and introduce fees for the electricity used to make sure that the programme is sustainable.
Over the past four years, the council has secured £700,000 of Scottish Government funding to install 24 electric vehicle charging points across the area including Lochgilphead, Oban, Campbeltown, Islay, Mull and Coll.
Until now the cost of electricity has been absorbed by the council, but that is likely to change, and the authority is developing a policy for recovering costs for powering up private vehicles, which, it says, will bring Argyll and Bute in line with many other Scottish local authorities.
Councillor Rory Colville, policy lead for roads and infrastructure services, said: ‘Delivering an EV charging network for Argyll and Bute isn’t without challenges. But this is something that is vital for our environment as well as for our economy.
‘Greener, more cost efficient fuel has the potential to offer huge benefits to our businesses.
‘Now private and public sectors need to work together to create infrastructure to support our economy and build on our success in securing funding to date. We need to make this sustainable for the long term.’