Care needs grow during pandemic – but help is available

With latest research showing a rise in the number of carers and an increase in the needs of those they look after, the requirement for help has rarely been more acute.

As it praised the role of carers’ support services across the region, Argyll and Bute HSCP (Health and Social Care Partnership) announced a planned consultation with unpaid carers on short breaks or respite options.

A spokesperson for the HSCP said: ‘Carer services across Argyll and Bute have carried out an amazing role during the pandemic and quickly mobilised to provide services in different and innovative ways so they could continue their lifeline work for carers and provide respite and support.’

In the summer unpaid carer services worked with Linda Currie, the HSCP’s lead for Allied Health Professionals, on an informal consultation where they checked in with carers on how they were coping during lockdown and how they wanted to engage with services again in the long term.

Most were keen to revert back to face-to-face support when things were safer to do so and this feedback reflected a recent report from Carers Scotland, Behind Closed Doors, which highlighted that four in five unpaid carers were providing more care than before lockdown.

More than three quarters of carers reported the needs of the person they care for have increased recently; 64 per cent of carers had not been able to take any breaks at all in the last six months; 58 per cent of carers had seen their own physical health impacted by caring through the pandemic; while 64 per cent of them said their mental health had worsened.

In Mid Argyll, staff at Lochgilphead’s Dochas Carers Centre have adapted during the pandemic to continue to provide support and comfort.

Dochas co-founder and chairwoman Catherine Paterson said : ‘It is the greatest calling to meet the needs of people when we can.

‘I know we are all keen to re-open to welcome our extended family of unpaid carers back to the fold once it is safe to do so. Plans for fun events have been restricted, thus we miss out on time spent with loved ones.

‘Humans need both personal and physical contact with one another and whilst we have continued the personal contact by phone and odd meetings with our unpaid carers in their gardens, we have all missed out on physical contact and so often a touch of a hand on our shoulder can bring more comfort than words.

‘I remember one man, on BBC Scotland’s Reflections from the Quay, saying his arms were aching to hug his friends and extended family members and I felt that described how I, and I’m sure many others, feel too.

‘In the absence of that, I do send the love of our staff and board members to all unpaid carers, even if you don’t know you’re a carer but ‘just’ a mum or a son, a grandad or an aunt, and our very best wishes for a merry Christmas and a happy and healthy New Year to everyone in this wonderful community who rose to meet the needs of neighbours and friends.’

Argyll and Bute HSCP urges carers who need guidance and support to contact their nearest carer services, social work team or speak to their GP, who can point them towards help available.

Further information about the HSCP consultation on respite will be available shortly.

The Dochas Carers Centre in Lochgilphead is on 01546 600022; Mid Argyll Youth Development Service’s number is 01546 603231; North Argyll Carer Centre is on 01631 564422; North Argyll Crossroads on 01631 562168; Crossroads Cowal and Bute’s number is 01369 707700 (adults) 01369 704492 (young carers).