Unappetising drop in Argyll’s school meals’ income

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.

To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time

In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free .

At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.

School meal income in Argyll and Bute’s secondary schools has fallen by more than a quarter on average since pupils returned to the classroom in August, a report has revealed.

Uptake in primary schools has also reduced by 13 per cent – and a further downturn is forecast as a result of new legislation on healthy eating which is set to be introduced in April.

The Scottish Government is to roll out new regulations in April which will increase pupils’ access to fruit and vegetables, reduce sugar levels, and set a maximum level of red and red processed meat.

They will also change the way in which school food and drink is provided.

Argyll and Bute Council has pledged to work to ensure that schools are ready for the changes, which are due to take place on Thursday April 8 next year.

The report was due to be discussed by the authority’s community services committee at its meeting via Skype on Tuesday December 8.

Council executive director Douglas Hendry said: ‘As schools returned in August 2020, the focus has been on a safe return to schools for all pupils and staff following closure during the pandemic, and there has not been any opportunity to restart the planned work to mitigate the impact of this change.

‘Schools and catering teams are doing their best to deliver a revised service, and it will be challenging to carry out any face-to-face sessions with pupils while physical distancing restrictions remain, travel is discouraged and visitors to schools are minimised.

‘Since the reopening of schools post-pandemic, school meals uptake in primary schools has declined by an average of 13 per cent, and in Secondary schools, income has declined by an average of 27 per cent.

‘This has been the case in schools across Scotland as social distancing in schools has changed how the catering service operates, parental confidence has dropped and managing school lunch service has been challenging for many schools.

‘Early evidence shows that the implementation of the food and drinks changes is likely to cause a further decline in uptake of around 10 per cent, and an estimated loss of income in the region of £65,000.’

Mr Hendry then reported that two catering vans had been purchased to be located in the grounds of two secondary schools, which are not identified in the report.

Food and drink served in these vans will comply to the new standards.

Mr Hendry concluded in the report: ‘Officers will be working with colleagues from across the council, with other local authorities and with suppliers to manage these issues as effectively as possible.

‘[It will also work] to develop the best ways in which to mitigate the impact, while continuing to promote positive messages around food and drink and encouraging school meals uptake to as many pupils as possible.

‘While this work has been adversely affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the implementation will still take place on April 8, 2021, and officers will ensure that schools are as prepared for these changes as possible.’

The report also states that a decision remains to be taken on the provision of soft drinks in secondary schools.

It is recommended that the council decides to sell flavoured or carbonated water but not branded sugar free drinks.

However, Mr Hendry said this could change in the summer, and pupil feedback will be gathered on all options.