Shinty club angered by car driven on pitch
There’s been many a boorach at Inveraray’s Winterton shinty pitch over the years, but the latest example has angered shinty club members.
At some point before the evening of Sunday December 6, a vehicle was driven across the pitch, damaging the playing surface.
Inveraray Shinty Club chairman Andrew McMurdo posted on Facebook: ‘Any information regarding who has been driving on the shinty pitch would be much appreciated. We attempt to keep it in as good condition as possible and this sort of behaviour does not help.
‘It may be an honest mistake and if so please inform myself.’
Mr McMurdo is also keen to inform shinty folk that a club committee meeting is due to be held on Tuesday December 15 at 7.30pm, adding: ‘The more people and diversity we have the stronger the club will be.’