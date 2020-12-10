Schools’ future hangs in balance
The future of three Argyll and Bute primary schools is to come under scrutiny at a forthcoming meeting of councillors.
An extension until May 2021 to the consultation period on whether to close Skipness Primary School has been recommended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Council officers have also recommended the mothballing of Minard and Luing Primary Schools, neither of which has any pupils this year.
Minard has not had any pupils since October 2018.
Reports concerning all three schools were considered by the council’s community services committee on Tuesday December 8.
Skipness Primary’s future first came under the microscope in September 2019, when the committee agreed to undertake a consultation and options appraisal.
Six months later it was agreed that a draft proposal should go out to consultation on the school’s closure from October 28, 2020.
Tarbert Primary School’s catchment area would be extended to include that of Skipness Primary School.
A public meeting on the subject was also scheduled for May, but the pandemic prevented the consultation process moving ahead as planned.
Committee members at Tuesday’s meeting were asked to agree that a new consultation period should run from December 18 to May 31.
Meanwhile, it was recommended that Minard Primary School continues to be mothballed until at least May 2021, and a pre-consultation meeting be held when public health restrictions on meetings allowed.
The council’s education services department will work out all options available, and present findings to the committee at a meeting during that month.