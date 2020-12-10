Man loses life in Argyll road crash
Police are investigating the cause of a road crash in Cowal which resulted in the death of a man.
The collision, involving two lorries, happened at Laglingarten, near St Catherines, on the A815 on the morning of Wednesday December 9. The road, which is the primary route connecting Cowal to the rest of Argyll and the central belt, was closed for around 10 hours as police carried out investigations at the scene.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: ‘We received a report of a crash involving two lorries on the A815 near St Catherines around 8.45am on Wednesday, December 9. Emergency services attended and one of the drivers, a 58-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was not injured.
‘Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing. The road was closed for several hours while officers carried out an investigation and was reopened around 6.55pm.’