Ardrishaig care home selected as ‘early adopter’ for visitor testing
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
A Mid Argyll care home is among three facilities in Argyll and Bute to be selected as an ‘early adopter’ of Covid-19 testing for visitors and staff visiting care homes.
In a statement this week, Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) said it was ‘delighted to be working with the Scottish Government as an early adopter area for the introduction of lateral flow testing for visitors and health and social care staff visiting care homes’.
The three care homes chosen are Ardfenaig Residential Home in Ardrishaig, Thomson Court on the Isle of Bute and Helensburgh’s Northwood House – with each expected to be testing visitors from this week.
Lateral flow testing is a quick and easy test that can be used to check if an individual is infectious with Covid-19, even if they are not displaying symptoms. The sample does not need to go to a laboratory to be analysed and a result is usually available within 30 minutes.
The test, which will not be mandatory, will be carried out by trained care staff when visitors arrive and will greatly help with the safety of residents and staff within the facility. Anyone who tests positive will not be admitted for a visit and will be advised to self isolate and book a Covid test.
It is important that visitors follow the relevant Scottish Government guidance for visiting and that they wear the appropriate PPE.
It is also planned that, from Monday December 14, all Argyll and Bute care homes will be providing lateral flow tests for visitors.