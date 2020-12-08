Don’t leave tax too late
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
With the festive season approaching, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is calling on people not to miss the January 31 deadline.
The 2019-20 tax return can be finalised at any time up to then, but HMRC is encouraging people to complete it early to allow for more time to pay their tax bill or set up a payment plan.
HMRC’s Interim Director General of Customer Services Karl Khan said: ‘We know that many people are affected by the coronavirus pandemic this year and we’re here to help if they need to spread the cost of their tax bill. It’s quick and easy to set up a payment plan online and there’s no need to call us to set it up.’
For more information, visit the www.gov.uk/hmrc website.