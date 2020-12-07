Urgent larch felling will change well-loved landscapes

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

A disease attacking larch trees has been identified at 20 new sites across the west of Scotland including Loch Fyne, Loch Awe, Lochaline, Kintyre and Mull.

Forestry and Land Scotland’s (FLS) West Region team is drawing up long-term emergency plans to deal with its spread but has warned it will involve ‘substantial changes to some well-loved landscapes over the next four years but its urgent work’.

Steps to halt Phytophthora ramorum are being taken but it will mean more tree felling, new forest roads needing to be built as well as existing roads upgraded and harvesting facilities constructed.

FLS is also working on replanting plans to reduce the visual impact as much as possible.

Of those 20 sites identified in the survey, 12 have to be felled by the middle of February next year with the remaining nine sites being felled before the end of March 2021.

Andy Hunt, FLS West Region manager, said: ‘It’s a real blow to have so many sites to deal with – it’s going to substantially tax our resources and challenge our planning and delivery teams. As well as dealing with these sites of infection, we’re also getting our normal operations back on track after the Covid-19 lockdown.

‘It’s going to be a long haul that will see substantial changes to some well-loved landscapes over the next four years but its urgent work that we have to do if we are to slow the spread of the disease to other sites where larch is present.

‘As we get this work started we will have to close some sites for public safety and we will make people aware of the closures before we start work. We appreciate that this might cause some inconvenience for local people and visitors but we would urge everyone to observe the on-site safety signage.’

The team will work on the removal of infected Larch trees following requirements of the Statutory Plant Health Notices (SPHNs) that have been served by regulator Scottish Forestry. The intention is to also fell additional larch areas over the next four years to reduce the potential for further infection.

Mr Hunt is also asking for the public’s help to control the disease spread by following Keep It Clean advice.

‘Spores that cause this disease can be carried to unaffected sites in mud and forest debris – so please take a few minutes to brush or wipe off boots, bike wheels, tent pegs and even your dog’s paws before and after a visit to any woodland in the area.

‘Everyone working together to adopt new habits will have a positive impact on our forests, help to slow the spread of tree pests and diseases and buy the time to research and develop other actions that we can take to ensure the long term health of our woodlands,’ he added.