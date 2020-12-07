Later NHS appointments give more time to travel
Argyll patients are set to benefit from later NHS appointment times once again – so they get more time to travel.
A system failure within NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde had led to patients from Argyll being given appointments that were too early but that has now been addressed.
Regional Highlands and Islands MSP Rhoda Grant MSP says she is encouraged that the fault has been recognised and wants to see the 10.30am policy to become common knowledge.
Numerous constituents contacted Mrs Grant complaining about early appointment times that they were given by the NHS authority. It was thought that these appointment times were given with no consideration for travel – either by car or by public transport.
Mrs Grant raised the issue with the Chief Executive of NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and was told that in 2017 a system was put in place to make sure patients from Argyll and Bute were not receiving any appointments before 10.30am. It was thought that this was running effectively, however there were changes made to the booking system in reaction to the Covid-19 pandemic and that this change has caused the system to falter.
The 10:30am rule has now been reinforced to the Medical Records Team who are willing to accommodate patient requests where possible.
MSP Mrs Grant said: ‘I’m grateful to NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde for admitting the fault and moving quickly to resolve the issue. It’s nearly impossible for people in Argyll and Bute to travel and be on time for a 9am appointment, however it must be said that 10.30am is still quite ambitious and I will continue to raise this with them.
‘I want this information to become common knowledge to my constituents within the area so if they receive an appointment before 10.30am, that they know that this can be quickly rectified.’