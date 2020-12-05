News from the districts – December 4, 2020

And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.

Cairndow

On the fifth anniversary of its opening at the Here We Are centre, Cairndow Post Office has announced revised opening hours.

The post office, situated at Clachan between the Tree Shop and Loch Fyne Oysters, will be open on Tuesdays and Wednesdays between 10am and 1pm.

Over the festive period, it will be closed between Tuesday December 29 and Wednesday December 30.

Isle of Bute

The line-up has been unveiled for ButeFest 2021

The three-day musical extravaganza is due to be held at beautiful Ettrick Bay from July 23 to July 25 inclusive.

Headline acts include the Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Scouting For Girls and Mànran. Well worth seeing will be Have Mercy Las Vegas, Elephant Sessions and many more fantastic bands.

With inspiring music, tasty food and endless fun, Butefest – Scotland’s most accessible island music festival – is a family-friendly event in a magical setting.

It’s not just about the music, so keep an eye out for a host of other surprise pop-up activities and curious walkabout entertainers displaying their talents around the site for everyone’s entertainment.

Check out the ButeFest website for more information.

Crinan

Woodland Trust Scotland is consulting on its management plan covering the next five years at Crinan Wood.

The trust turns around new work plans for its sites on a rolling basis, and invites any interested parties to help shape its future.

Acquired by the Woodland Trust in 1988, Crinan Wood covers 35 hectares and lies south-east of Crinan village, bordered to the north and east by the Crinan canal. The moist, mild climate has created a temperate rainforest of Atlantic oakwood, described in the management plan as ‘dripping with rare fern, moss and lichen and brimming with wildlife’.

Short term management objectives for the five-year plan period are proposed, covering woodland management; habitats and biodiversity; paths and access; and features of historic interest.

Responses to Scotland@woodlandtrust.org.uk are sought by December 14.

The management plan can be downloaded from the Crinan Wood page on the Woodland Trust website.

Argyll and Bute

Eight Argyll and Bute organisations have been awarded Living Well grants, aimed at helping them to deliver community-based support to residents, particularly those who may be struggling to manage their health and wellbeing due to the ongoing coronavirus challenges.

Within the Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) health improvement strategy, the focus this year is on supporting people to maintain a healthy weight, increase their physical activity and manage fatigue for mental and emotional wellbeing.

Alison McGrory, health improvement principal for the HSCP, said: ‘We launched our Living Well strategy in Argyll and Bute last year with a five-year implementation plan and the grants are a key element to enable us to implement some of our actions within the strategy.

‘As we all know this has been a particularly challenging year for our communities and Covid-19 has had implications on how people are feeling and managing in our communities. The grants will enable the delivery of additional community-based services.’

Receiving Living Well grants are: Live Argyll; Macpool; Acumen/Bute Listening service, Support in Mind (in partnership); Chit Chat; MS Centre Argyll; Grey Matters; Cowal Elderly Befrienders (including Bute); and Kintyre Link Club.

Alison continued: ‘We had really excellent bids this year, but as our funding is limited we were unable to support them all.

‘I would like to thank all the groups concerned for taking the time to apply.’

PIC:

Alison McGrory. no_a49AlisonMcGrory01