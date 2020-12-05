Hilary falls in love with Argyll
Just before Scotland’s Covid tier system was introduced last month, Hilary Bosher visited Argyll.
She spent time in Kintyre and Mid Argyll, and such was the impression the region left on her that she contacted the Argyllshire Advertiser about it, as well as sending some photos from her Argyll adventure.
Quite simply, she fell in love with the area.
Hilary, from West Lothian, arrived for a three-night stay at Tarbert’s Stonefield Castle Hotel.
‘I felt I needed to escape,’ she explained. ‘I saw the beautiful photos of the castle hotel and scenery and made an on-the-spot decision to book it and just go.
‘Wow, what a gem of a place that is.’
Now in her 60s, Hilary had not been to the area since a brief sailing visit while she was in her 20s.
She explored the Crinan canal, visited Tarbert Castle, went to Skipness and Crinan, found evidence of beavers at the Argyll Beaver Centre at Barrandaimh, and went shopping in Tarbert where she described the shopkeepers as ‘a friendly and helpful bunch’.
‘What an amazing three nights and days it was’, Hilary added.
‘I travelled by car and came home via the Rest and be Thankful road. Quite an experience seeing all the landslides nearby.
‘I went home with wonderful memories, and I hope I will be back again in spring when, finally, we are out of lockdown again. I loved it so much.’