Thought for the Week, December 4 2020

A gift. Advent is about waiting for a promised gift, is it not?

The gift we are promised is the gift of God himself and this promise is fulfilled in the birth of Jesus Christ.

This is a time of waiting, and for children particularly it is about waiting for gifts. This year the ultimate gift is the PS5, the new PlayStation.

It has caused euphoria amongst the children and is on so many Santa lists.

Trouble is that evidently stock has run out and Santa might not be able to fulfil his promise to all these children who have requested this.

How do you explain that to an expectant youngster?

It is just as well that God is not Santa, as God always honours his promise.

What is on your Santa list?

If I were to hazard a guess, most of us would have prayed for, or if you don’t pray, would have hoped for, an end to this deadly virus.

The greatest gift we could have in 2020 is an effective vaccine.

What wonderful timing. Right on Advent we learn of the genius of our scientists who offer the greatest Christmas present we could wish for – that effective vaccine.

Throughout this pandemic we have been blessed by the many gifts of our doctors, nurses, paramedics, scientists and emergency services. These are the gifts that are beyond price.

Millions of pounds will be spent again this Christmas in the search for the perfect gift. But this year, more than any other in our lifetime, we realise that the gift we long for cannot be bought on Amazon or any other superstore.

It is like that first Christmas gift. It is beyond price.

Thank you to God and thank you to our scientists.