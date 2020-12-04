Rumbles divide opinion over quarry extension bid
Disquiet over plans to extend excavations at a sand and gravel quarry in historic Kilmartin is rumbling on.
It seems that upset over Argyll and Bute Council allowing the quarry to up its noise level, without villagers and others linked to the area world-famous for its rock art and prehistoric landscape having a say, could be at the heart of this unharmonious matter.
Now that a bid has been put in to laterally extend the quarry, still within its single-field site, those who may have felt denied of the opportunity to have input on the noise level increasing are making a noise of their own by objecting to the bid by Lochgilphead-based MacLeod Construction Limited.
With almost 50 objections and about 70 letters of support submitted to planners so far, this planning application is dividing opinion.
On one side, some villagers, businesses and trustees of Kilmartin Museum fear any go ahead could seriously stop the area fulfilling its vision of becoming a world-class destination, stunting potential for tourism growth and jobs linked to that by putting off visitors with noise, traffic and a heavy carbon-footprint.
MacLeod makes its case that it already supports hundreds of jobs across Argyll and warns there could be redundancies if the application is turned down.
Surely harmony is worth digging for here – if compromises can be found.