Police files – 4.12.20
Illegal Tyres
About 10.30am on Monday November 23, on the A83, near Inverneill, Lochgilphead, a motorist was stopped for a routine check. A 66-year-old male driver was charged with having two tyres with tread depth below the legal limit and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
Trees Damaged
Between 6pm and 7pm on Sunday November 22, on the A83 at West Loch Shores, Holiday Park, Tarbert, fencing, hedging and trees were damaged after they were struck by a vehicle which failed to stop and the collision reported. Police are investigating.
Drugs allegation
About 1.15pm on Tuesday November 24, in Lochnell Street, Lochgilphead, a vehicle was stopped and the occupants were searched. Two men, aged 22 and 33, were found to be in possession of cannabis and were issued with recorded police warnings in relation to this offence. The driver of the vehicle, a man aged 21 was then arrested after failing a roadside drug test and subsequently a blood sample was taken for analysis.
Driver stopped
About 10.50pm on Thursday November 26, in Cossack Street, Lochgilphead, a vehicle was stopped and the driver, a man aged 20 was arrested after failing a roadside drug test. Subsequently a blood sample was taken for analysis.
Speeding charge
About 6.10pm on Friday November 27, on the A83, near Lochgair, a 56-year-old motorist was charged with exceeding the speed limit. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
Wall damaged
Between 7pm and 9pm on Thursday November 26, near Torbhlaren Farm, Kilmichael Glen, Lochgilphead, a wall was damaged after it was struck by a vehicle which failed to stop and the driver failed to report the collision. Police are investigating.
If any member of the public has information in relation to the above, or to any incident, they can contact their local Police Station on telephone number 101, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.