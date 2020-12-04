Opportunity knocks for funding bids
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Greener and cleaner communities are among organisations being encouraged to put in bids for council funding in the New Year.
Argyll and Bute’s Supporting Communities Fund (SCF) opens on January 11, with a number of new changes to make it better for applicants and their neighbourhoods.
Grants of potentially up to £2,500 for the voluntary sector, community councils and parent councils will be available with help of a criteria tick list.
The council has sought feedback from previous years’ applicants to improve the help the fund gives and the process organisations have to go through first.
Resilient, greener and cleaner and creative communities are all eligible to apply for SCF awards.
In addition, applicants awarded funding will have more time to complete their project, extending the timespan to 18 months instead of 12.
And the council will explore a fast track process for applications of less than £1,000, for the financial year 2022-23
Good practice from funded projects in addressing inequalities will also be reported to the council’s Equalities Forum for more help where appropriate.
One of the SCF’s previous successful bids came from Oban Youth Café to start up a new club for young people with support needs.
Councillor Mary-Jean Devon, policy lead for community development said: ‘Local organisations do great work for their communities with the help of the council’s Supporting Communities Fund.
‘We listened to what people told us and have made changes to ensure that funding continues to match communities’ needs, and to support groups in turning funding into effective action.’
The closing date for bids will be the end of March, with details of how to apply being released on the council’s website and social media channels soon.