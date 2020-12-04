Oh Christmas tree!
Want to read more?
At the start of the pandemic in March we took the decision to make online access to our news free of charge by taking down our paywall. At a time where accurate information about Covid-19 was vital to our community, this was the right decision – even though it meant a drop in our income.
In order to help safeguard the future of our journalism, the time has now come to reinstate our paywall, However, rest assured that access to all Covid related news will still remain free.
To access all other news will require a subscription, as it did pre-pandemic. The good news is that for the whole of December we will be running a special discounted offer to get 3 months access for the price of one month. Thanks you for supporting us during this incredibly challenging time
We value our content, so access to our full site is only available on subscription.
Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.
And there’s more – your subscription includes access to digital archive copies from 2006 onwards.
Lochgilphead’s Christmas tree is spreading festive cheer thanks to team work from local businesses.
Volunteers from MacLeod Construction, Coille Haulage, George McNaughton and Son and West Coast Motors got together at the weekend to put up a 30ft tree next to the town’s war memorial – with help from Coille’s lorry-mounted crane.
Ardrishaig’s tree is due to go up this Saturday near the shoreline car park, hitching a handy lift from tool hire company Melex loaning the equipment.
Both trees have been donated by RDS Forestry.
Stevie McCormick of MacLeods said: ‘Getting the help of cranes to lift the trees into the right spots this year was very much appreciated. The teamwork is great, everyone’s pulled out all the stops to help spread a bit of festive cheer. Thank you to all.’
Mid Argyll Round Table will also be selling Nordmann fir Christmas trees at Lochgilphead Co-op car park this Saturday December 5 from 9am with a delivery option to households nearby, for a small donation.