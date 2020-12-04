Letters to the editor – December 4, 2020

Your subscription entitles you to 7-day-a-week access to our website, plus a full digital copy of that week’s paper to read on your pc/mac or mobile device.

Sir

Christmas is coming and soon you’ll be getting Christmas cards in the post! But what are you going to do with all those used stamps?

The Bone Cancer Research Trust has the answer… The Bone Cancer Research Trust Stamp Appeal.

Getting involved could not be easier! All you need to do is save your used stamps or horizon labels from the UK or overseas. If you are a business, shop or public service you could even have a collection box for people to drop off their stamps. Your stamps will be recycled and turned into lifesaving funds.

Primary bone cancer can occur at any age, but affects mostly children, teenagers, young adults and the elderly. Every 10 minutes, somewhere in the world, someone is diagnosed with primary bone cancer.

Collecting used stamps is a simple way to make a huge difference. You can order a free Stamp Appeal pack today by visiting: www.bcrt.org.uk/stamps or join their Facebook group: Bone Cancer Research Trust Stamp Appeal.

Please send your used stamps to BCRT Stamp Appeal, 20 Bowers Road, Benfleet, Essex, England, SS7 5PZ.

Thank you for your time and consideration in this urgent appeal. Until there’s a cure…

Terri Bush, volunteer Stamp Appeal coordinator, Bone Cancer Research Trust.

Support for those mourning loss of pet

National pet charity Blue Cross was concerned to hear the recent Office for National Statistics figures which suggested the week after the clocks went back saw Britain’s highest levels of acute loneliness in the pandemic.

We know many people may have lost a pet this year and for some their four-legged companion may have been their only companion. We want to remind people that our pet bereavement support service is here to help those who are grieving the loss of a pet.

People can contact our free and confidential support line on 0800 096 6606 or email pbssmail@bluecross.org.uk for advice and support.

Diane James, Pet Bereavement Support Service manager, Blue Cross.

Prayer can help with fear and anxiety

We know there are many people having a really difficult time during this pandemic who are suffering from anxiety, fear, despair, depression, etc. Might I suggest that there is only one sure antidote to this situation and that is PRAYER – it can do wonders!

The person who prays sincerely from the heart will encounter an inner peace, even joy. That person does not have to be ‘religious’ or of a certain religion, it can be anyone. We are all God’s children because he created each one of us individually and if anyone who seeks him sincerely and humbly in prayer, God will answer that person who will experience ‘the peace that is beyond all human understanding’ which, of course, is God coming to live in their heart.

You may not believe me but I can assure you prayer works. Even if you are a non-believer or one who doubts in the existence of God, you can always say ‘God if you are there please, please come and help me’.

Give it a go and not only will it give you relief from boredom and loneliness when you pray but numerous other benefits will accrue – and, of course, dipping into a Bible will enrich your prayer enormously.

Calum MacFarlane-Barrow, Dalmally.