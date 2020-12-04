Jad’s grand designs
Jad Walker is building a reputation for himself as a grand designer.
The 11-year-old student impressed his teachers at Lochgilphead Joint Campus when he sent them a photo of a mini-replica he made of his school at home – out of cardboard.
And now he just can’t get enough of model-making and is scaling up plans to make a second model of the campus – but this time big enough for people to go inside.
Jad, who started S1 in August and lives with his family at Kilmichael Glassary, is waiting to hear if there is any funding available to help him make a larger wooden version of it.
He is hoping, if his design gets the thumbs-up and with the help of friends, that it might double up as a shelter on a nature trail at Loch A’bharain.
It took four weeks to make the first model, paying lots of attention to shape and detail. To get it right, Jad – who wants to study design and building at Argyll College when he is older – relied mostly on his memory and searching photos of it from different angles on-line.
Taking pride of place in his bedroom, the home-made model could be the start of something very special, says his proud mum Hayat Walker.
‘Jad has always loved drawing but a year and a half ago he started showing a real interest in buildings and anything to do with design and architecture.
‘He loved making the campus model and he’s hoping to get funding for a bigger wooden one so it can be used as a kind of shelter or outdoor learning place,’ said Hayat.
‘He is a brilliant boy, I’m very proud of him,’ added Hayat.